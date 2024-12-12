Halfpenny 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33851 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (68) AU (9) XF (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (11) MS64 (17) MS63 (15) DETAILS (1) RD (15) RB (24) BN (5) Service NGC (32) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (19)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (5)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)

Stephen Album (4)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (1)