flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1887 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1887 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,701,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33851 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (5)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 125 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1887 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access