United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,701,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33851 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (19)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 125 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search