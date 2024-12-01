flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1887 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1887 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1887 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,315,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4395 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (30)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1887 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access