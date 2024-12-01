United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1887 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,315,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4395 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
