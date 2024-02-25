United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,785,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
