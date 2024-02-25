Threepence 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

