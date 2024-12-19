flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head". Arabic "1" in date (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Arabic "1" in date

Obverse Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" Arabic "1" in date - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" Arabic "1" in date - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 22,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 2,916

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Double Florin
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (595) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. Arabic "1" in date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 53,269. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rauch - October 20, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rauch - October 20, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition AU
To auction
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

