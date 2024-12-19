United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head". Arabic "1" in date (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Arabic "1" in date
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 22,62 g
- Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 2,916
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Double Florin
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. Arabic "1" in date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 53,269. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
