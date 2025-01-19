flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000
  • Mintage PROOF 797

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1857)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PL CCG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS61 PL NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coins and Medals - January 24, 2025
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 24, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition F
To auction

For the sale of Five Pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

