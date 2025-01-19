United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,94 g
- Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000
- Mintage PROOF 797
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1857)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PL CCG
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
