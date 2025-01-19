Five Pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

