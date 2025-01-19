Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2290 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 18,000. Bidding took place August 31, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (153) UNC (250) AU (42) XF (109) VF (50) F (9) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (17) MS64 (59) MS63 (64) MS62 (45) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (11) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (5) PF65 (11) PF64 (28) PF63 (36) PF62 (16) PF61 (7) PF60 (2) PF55 (2) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (12) ULTRA CAMEO (88) Service NGC (213) PCGS (117) ANACS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (24)

Baldwin's of St. James's (36)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bolaffi (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (3)

cgb.fr (2)

Chaponnière (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (13)

Coin Cabinet (69)

Coins of the Realm (5)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (9)

Downies (1)

Elstob & Elstob (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Eurseree (1)

Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (7)

Goldberg (17)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (129)

Heritage Eur (1)

Holmasto (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

Lockdales Auctioneers (1)

London Coins (93)

MDC Monaco (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Nihon (5)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)

NOONANS (4)

Numis.be (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (8)

Schulman (6)

Sima Srl (1)

SINCONA (16)

Sovereign Rarities (12)

Spink (36)

St James’s (19)

Stack's (28)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

Status International (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (2)

Tosunidis Coin House (2)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (7)

Знак (1)