United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,111,000
  • Mintage PROOF 797

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (635)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2290 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 18,000. Bidding took place August 31, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - December 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Holmasto - December 14, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

