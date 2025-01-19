United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,111,000
- Mintage PROOF 797
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (635)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2290 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 18,000. Bidding took place August 31, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
