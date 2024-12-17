United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head". Roman "I" in date (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Roman "I" in date
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 22,62 g
- Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 483,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,084
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Double Florin
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. Roman "I" in date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Double Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
