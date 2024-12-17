flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head". Roman "I" in date (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Roman "I" in date

Obverse Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" Roman "I" in date - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" Roman "I" in date - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 22,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 483,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,084

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Double Florin
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. Roman "I" in date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
Seller Quai des Enchères
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
