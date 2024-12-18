United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,643. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 145 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
