United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,643. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 145 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
Seller Numimarket
Date January 20, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Available by subscription

