United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,438,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (12)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (18)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (16)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Status International (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
