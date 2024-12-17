flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1887 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1887 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,438,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

