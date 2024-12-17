Halfcrown 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (31) AU (12) XF (42) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (3) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (12)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (18)

Morton & Eden (1)

NOONANS (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (16)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Status International (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

V. GADOURY (1)