Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the San Martino auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PR61 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
