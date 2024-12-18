flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the San Martino auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PR61 CAM PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
