Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1887 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the San Martino auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (75) UNC (77) AU (7) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (14) MS65 (28) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) PF66 (3) PF65 (11) PF64 (11) PF63 (10) PF62 (4) PF61 (4) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (7) Service NGC (77) PCGS (24)

