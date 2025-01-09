United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,084
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (466)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21922 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (20)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurea (8)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Bolaffi (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- CNG (8)
- Coin Cabinet (18)
- Coinhouse (7)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (6)
- DNW (6)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (5)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (97)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
- ICE (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (21)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (34)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Melbourne Mint (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Nihon (5)
- NOA (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (11)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (5)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (7)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (27)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (22)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (7)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 23
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search