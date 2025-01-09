flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,084

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (466)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21922 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sima Srl - October 18, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

