Florin 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21922 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (143) UNC (184) AU (37) XF (67) VF (16) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (18) MS64 (38) MS63 (29) MS62 (13) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) PF67 (6) PF66 (15) PF65 (25) PF64 (32) PF63 (8) PF62 (7) PF61 (2) PF58 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (36) ULTRA CAMEO (10) PL (1) Service NGC (132) PCGS (72) ANACS (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (20)

Auctiones (3)

Aurea (8)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Bolaffi (1)

cgb.fr (3)

CNG (8)

Coin Cabinet (18)

Coinhouse (7)

Coins of the Realm (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (2)

Davissons Ltd. (6)

DNW (6)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (5)

GGN (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (9)

Grün (1)

Heritage (97)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)

ICE (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Karamitsos (4)

Katz (21)

Kroha (1)

Künker (8)

Leu (1)

London Coins (34)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Melbourne Mint (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (2)

Nihon (5)

NOA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (11)

NOONANS (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Palombo (1)

Pesek Auctions (5)

Rauch (2)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (7)

Sedwick (1)

Sima Srl (1)

SINCONA (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (27)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (22)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Stephen Album (5)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (6)

Teutoburger (3)

TimeLine Auctions (7)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (11)

WCN (4)

Wójcicki (1)