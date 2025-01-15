flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 173,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,084

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1301)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
8200 $
Price in auction currency 8200 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition SP61 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
Seller Numimarket
Date January 20, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Category
Year
Search

