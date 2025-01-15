United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 173,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,084
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1301)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
8200 $
Price in auction currency 8200 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
