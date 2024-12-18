Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1887 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

