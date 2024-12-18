flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,084

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (505)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1887 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Rauch - October 20, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
For the sale of Shilling 1887 "Small Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

