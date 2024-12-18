United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1887 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,084
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (505)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1887 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (11)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (11)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Berk (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (12)
- Coinhouse (10)
- CoinsNB (7)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (8)
- GINZA (7)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (2)
- Goldberg (9)
- HARMERS (4)
- Heritage (95)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (5)
- ibercoin (6)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
- ICE (1)
- Inasta (7)
- iNumis (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (25)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (20)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Melbourne Mint (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
- Nomisma (3)
- Nomisma Aste (3)
- NOONANS (8)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Picena (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (8)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (23)
- Schulman (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (21)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (28)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (6)
- Taisei (2)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- TimeLine Auctions (5)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 25
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1887 "Small Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search