United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,341,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
