Farthing 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

