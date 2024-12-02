flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1887 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1887 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,341,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1887 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1887 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access