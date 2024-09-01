flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1887 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1887 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1887 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,777,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1887 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3568 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2114 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 11, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 11, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1887 "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1887 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access