United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1887 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,777,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1887 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3568 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2114 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
123
