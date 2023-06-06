Shilling 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

