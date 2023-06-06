flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1887 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1887 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,034,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1887 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
