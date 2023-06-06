United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,034,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12
