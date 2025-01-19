flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1898 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1898 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,361,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1898 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,132. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

