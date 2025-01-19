Sovereign 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1898 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,132. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (8) XF (28) VF (21) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (14) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (20) PCGS (18)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aurea (1)

AURORA (1)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (15)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (20)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

Holmasto (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

Lugdunum (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismática Leilões (6)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Spink (4)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)