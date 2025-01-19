United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,361,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1898 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,132. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
