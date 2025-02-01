flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1898

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1898 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1898 TB
Sovereign 1898 TB
Average price 1100 $
Sales
2 96
Obverse Half Sovereign 1898 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1898 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1898 TB St. George
Average price 500 $
Sales
1 85

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1898 TB
Reverse Crown 1898 TB
Crown 1898 TB Edge "LXI"
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Crown 1898 TB
Reverse Crown 1898 TB
Crown 1898 TB Edge "LXII"
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse Halfcrown 1898 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1898 TB
Halfcrown 1898 TB
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Florin 1898 TB
Reverse Florin 1898 TB
Florin 1898 TB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Shilling 1898 TB
Reverse Shilling 1898 TB
Shilling 1898 TB
Average price 75 $
Sales
1 47
Obverse Sixpence 1898 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1898 TB
Sixpence 1898 TB
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1898 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1898 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1898 TB
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1898 TB
Reverse Threepence 1898 TB
Threepence 1898 TB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Twopence 1898 TB
Reverse Twopence 1898 TB
Twopence 1898 TB
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1898 TB
Reverse Penny 1898 TB
Penny 1898 TB
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1898 TB
Reverse Penny 1898 TB
Penny 1898 TB
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Halfpenny 1898 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1898 TB
Halfpenny 1898 TB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Farthing 1898 TB
Reverse Farthing 1898 TB
Farthing 1898 TB
Average price 5 $
Sales
0 7
