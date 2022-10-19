United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,388
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
