United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1898 TB. Edge "LXII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LXII"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1898 with mark TB. Edge "LXII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
