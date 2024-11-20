flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1898 TB. Edge "LXII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXII"

Obverse Crown 1898 TB Edge "LXII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1898 TB Edge "LXII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1898 with mark TB. Edge "LXII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
