Halfpenny 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,595,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place May 4, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
