flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1898 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1898 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,595,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place May 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1898 TB at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1898 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1898 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - May 4, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 4, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1898 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
