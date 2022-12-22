Halfpenny 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place May 4, 2017.

