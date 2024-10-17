United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,010,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 9. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search