Farthing 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1898 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1898 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,010,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 9. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1898 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

