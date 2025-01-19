United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,869,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1898 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (27)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Katz (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (7)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1898 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search