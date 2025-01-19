Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1898 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (11) XF (8) VF (26) F (2) VG (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (15) MS61 (7) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (26)

