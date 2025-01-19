flag
Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,869,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1898 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1898 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
