United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1898 TB. Edge "LXI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXI"

Obverse Crown 1898 TB Edge "LXI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1898 TB Edge "LXI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1898 with mark TB. Edge "LXI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1898 TB at auction Spink - January 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

