United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1898 TB. Edge "LXI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LXI"
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 161,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1898 with mark TB. Edge "LXI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
12
