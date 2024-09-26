Crown 1898 TB. Edge "LXI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1898 with mark TB. Edge "LXI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

