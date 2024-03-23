United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,576,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22798 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
