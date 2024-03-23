flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,576,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22798 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1898 TB at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1898 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1898 TB at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

