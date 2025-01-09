United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,061,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search