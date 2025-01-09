Florin 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

