Florin 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,061,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1898 TB at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

