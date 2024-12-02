United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,769,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27719 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (6)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (3)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search