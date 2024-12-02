flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,769,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27719 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1898 TB at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
