Sixpence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,914,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 325. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1898 TB at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

