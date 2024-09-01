United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,914,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 325. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Spink (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
