Halfcrown 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,870,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28011 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
