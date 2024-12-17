Halfcrown 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28011 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

