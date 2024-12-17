flag
Halfcrown 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,870,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28011 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1898 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
