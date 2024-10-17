Penny 1898 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

