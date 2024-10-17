United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1898 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 30,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,297,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
