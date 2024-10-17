flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1898 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1898 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1898 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,297,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1898 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
