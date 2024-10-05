flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1898 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1898 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1898 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 4, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1898 TB at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1898 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access