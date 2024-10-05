United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1898 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 17,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 4, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
