United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Twopence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1898 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1898 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1898 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1898 TB at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 5, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 5, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

