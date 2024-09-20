United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1898
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
