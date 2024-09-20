Twopence 1898 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1898 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)