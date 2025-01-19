United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: 827 on truncation. Number below wreath
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 31,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
41990 $
Price in auction currency 31000 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
20318 $
Price in auction currency 15000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
