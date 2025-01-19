Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 31,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

