flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: 827 on truncation. Number below wreath

Obverse Sovereign 1863 "Shield" 827 on truncation Number below wreath - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1863 "Shield" 827 on truncation Number below wreath - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 31,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
41990 $
Price in auction currency 31000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
20318 $
Price in auction currency 15000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1863 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1863 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access