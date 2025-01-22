flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1863

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1863 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1863 WW Shield
Sovereign 1863 WW Shield No number
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 211
Obverse Sovereign 1863 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1863 WW Shield
Sovereign 1863 WW Shield Number below wreath
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 146
Obverse Sovereign 1863 Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1863 Shield
Sovereign 1863 Shield 827 on truncation. No number
Average price 12000 $
Sales
1 21
Obverse Sovereign 1863 Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1863 Shield
Sovereign 1863 Shield 827 on truncation. Number below wreath
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Half Sovereign 1863
Reverse Half Sovereign 1863
Half Sovereign 1863 No number
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Half Sovereign 1863
Reverse Half Sovereign 1863
Half Sovereign 1863 Number below shield
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 11

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1863 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1863 WW Gothic
Florin 1863 WW Gothic
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Florin 1863 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1863 WW Gothic
Florin 1863 WW Gothic Plain edge
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Shilling 1863
Reverse Shilling 1863
Shilling 1863
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1863
Reverse Sixpence 1863
Sixpence 1863
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1863
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1863
Fourpence (Groat) 1863
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1863
Reverse Threepence 1863
Threepence 1863
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Twopence 1863
Reverse Twopence 1863
Twopence 1863
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1863
Reverse Penny 1863
Penny 1863
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1863
Reverse Penny 1863
Penny 1863
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 131
Obverse Halfpenny 1863
Reverse Halfpenny 1863
Halfpenny 1863
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 37
Obverse Farthing 1863
Reverse Farthing 1863
Farthing 1863
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 38
