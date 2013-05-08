United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1863 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1863 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2620 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place May 24, 2009.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
2714 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
7050 $
Price in auction currency 7050 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
