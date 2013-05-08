flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1863 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1863 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2620 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place May 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
2714 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
7050 $
Price in auction currency 7050 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1863 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1863 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search

