Florin 1863 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1863 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2620 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place May 24, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3)