United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936
Threepence 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 954,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
