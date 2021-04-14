flag
Threepence 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1863 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1863 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 954,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1863 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

