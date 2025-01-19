United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield". Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below wreath
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield" with mark WW. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Chaponnière (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (19)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- DNW (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (18)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (26)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (16)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 145000 JPY
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1863 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search