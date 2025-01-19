flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield". Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below wreath

Obverse Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" Number below wreath - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" Number below wreath - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield" with mark WW. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (3)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (19)
  • Coins of the Realm (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (18)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (26)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (16)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 145000 JPY
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1863 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1863 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access