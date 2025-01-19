United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: 827 on truncation. No number
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
28800 $
Price in auction currency 28800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 15, 2017
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
