Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition AU (9) XF (2) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (7)