Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: 827 on truncation. No number

Obverse Sovereign 1863 "Shield" 827 on truncation No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1863 "Shield" 827 on truncation No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield". 827 on truncation. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
28800 $
Price in auction currency 28800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 15, 2017
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 "Shield" at auction CNG - January 9, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
