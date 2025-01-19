flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield". No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,922,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield" with mark WW. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 607 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
