United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1863 WW "Shield". No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,922,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1863 "Shield" with mark WW. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 607 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
