flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1863 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1863 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,434,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage - October 13, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Heritage - October 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1863 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1863 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access