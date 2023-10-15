United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,434,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
