flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1863 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1863 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 491,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29991 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1863 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1863 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access