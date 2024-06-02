Sixpence 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29991 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

