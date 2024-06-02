United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 491,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29991 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (13)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search