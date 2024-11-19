United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1863 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,063,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
