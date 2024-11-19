flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1863 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1863 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1863 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,063,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2024.

