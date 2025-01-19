Half Sovereign 1863. Number below shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1863 . Number below shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (0) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)