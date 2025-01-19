United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1863. Number below shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below shield
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1863 . Number below shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
