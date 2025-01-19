flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1863. Number below shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below shield

Obverse Half Sovereign 1863 Number below shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1863 Number below shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1863 . Number below shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction UBS - September 16, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 16, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

