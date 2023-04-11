flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1863 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1863 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 515,949,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51820 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1863 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
