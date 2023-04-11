Halfpenny 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51820 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

