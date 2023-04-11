United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 515,949,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1863 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51820 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
