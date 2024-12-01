United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 859,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
