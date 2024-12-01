Shilling 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (10) F (7) VG (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

DNW (5)

Heritage (2)

Inasta (1)

London Coins (7)

NOONANS (3)

Spink (8)

WAG (1)