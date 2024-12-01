flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1863 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1863 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1863 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 859,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (8)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1863 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

