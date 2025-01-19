flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1863. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Half Sovereign 1863 No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1863 No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,572,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1863 . No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1863 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access