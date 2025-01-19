United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1863. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,572,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1863 . No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
