United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 939,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1863
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1863 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
