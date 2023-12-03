flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 939,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1863 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (8)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1863 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
