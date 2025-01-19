flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1894 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1894 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,783,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1894 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (12)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leland Little (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 631 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 476 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
Seller Leland Little
Date October 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Marudhar - October 15, 2022
Seller Marudhar
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Coins and Medals - January 24, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign 1894 TB at auction Coins and Medals - January 24, 2025
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 24, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1894 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access