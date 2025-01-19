Sovereign 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1894 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

