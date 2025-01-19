United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,783,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1894 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coin Cabinet (12)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hong Kong (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Leland Little (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Marudhar (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 631 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 476 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search