Stephen Album Rare Coins
Company Description
- Name Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Country USA
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.stevealbum.com/
Santa Rosa Office
- Country USA
- City Santa Rosa
- Address Sebastopol Rd, 2585
- Phone +1 7075392120
- Email info@stevealbum.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 14, 2025 Internet Auction 32 800 76,825 $
March 24, 2025 Internet Auction 31 1200 105,720 $
February 24, 2025 Accumulations & Collections Auction 1 750 234,795 $
January 23, 2025 January 26, 2025 Auction 51 4150 1,827,525 $
December 2, 2024 Internet Auction 30 1075 108,070 $
November 4, 2024 November 5, 2024 Internet Auction 29 1800 194,615 $
September 19, 2024 September 22, 2024 Auction 50 4501 1,497,755 $
July 22, 2024 July 23, 2024 Internet Auction 28 1650 168,900 $
June 13, 2024 June 16, 2024 Auction 49 4075 2,176,015 $
April 29, 2024 Internet Auction 27 1075 108,775 $
April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 Internet Auction 26 1800 142,675 $
March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 Internet Auction 25 1984 217,665 $
January 18, 2024 January 21, 2024 Auction 48 3650 1,711,510 $
November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 Internet Auction 24 1395 133,320 $
October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 Internet Auction 23 1500 177,345 $
October 9, 2023 Literature Auction 2 707 46,915 $
September 14, 2023 September 17, 2023 AUCTION #47 3397 1,925,270 $
August 14, 2023 August 15, 2023 Internet Auction 22 1600 173,990 $
July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 Internet Auction 21 2197 213,845 $
May 18, 2023 May 21, 2023 AUCTION #46 2790 1,648,775 $