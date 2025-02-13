flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1894

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1894 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1894 TB
Sovereign 1894 TB
Average price 550 $
Sales
1 75
Obverse Half Sovereign 1894 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1894 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1894 TB St. George
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 68

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1894 TB
Reverse Crown 1894 TB
Crown 1894 TB Edge "LVII"
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Crown 1894 TB
Reverse Crown 1894 TB
Crown 1894 TB Edge "LVIII"
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Halfcrown 1894 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1894 TB
Halfcrown 1894 TB
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse Florin 1894 TB
Reverse Florin 1894 TB
Florin 1894 TB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Shilling 1894 TB
Reverse Shilling 1894 TB
Shilling 1894 TB
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse Sixpence 1894 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1894 TB
Sixpence 1894 TB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1894 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1894 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1894 TB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1894 TB
Reverse Threepence 1894 TB
Threepence 1894 TB
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Twopence 1894 TB
Reverse Twopence 1894 TB
Twopence 1894 TB
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1894 TB
Reverse Penny 1894 TB
Penny 1894 TB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1894
Reverse Penny 1894
Penny 1894
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Halfpenny 1894
Reverse Halfpenny 1894
Halfpenny 1894
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Farthing 1894
Reverse Farthing 1894
Farthing 1894
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 15
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access